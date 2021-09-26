Local Church is raising money for Mission trips

JOPLIN, Mo. — A local church is raising money to help its youngest members to spread the word of God.

Sunday Wildwood Southern Baptist Church held its 10th annual Larry Mills car show.

The church also had a chili feed, bake sale, silent auction and fall festival.

“We are hoping to raise enough to help a few kids go to camp this summer slash we have a missions trip they go to Arlington Texas every year. Its Mission Arlington and its benefitting the people that live in the minority housing groups and they get to hear God’s word. A ton of children would like to go, but are unable to because its kind of a little more on the pricy side to attend,” said Janet Judd, Event and Women’s Ministry Volunteer.

The church also had an axe throwing competition and gave awards for the most unique, spiciest and best chili.