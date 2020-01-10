Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints makes another massive food donation to charity

JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin church decided they were going to help a few non-profit organizations this year.

The food received from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints will benefit Children’s Haven and local children in need.

Stephanie Theis, Children’s Haven Executive Director, said, “It’s just such a blessing to have the church really step up and want to support us.”

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints grows its own food every year to help support church members in need.

This year, the organization had a surplus of food.

So the Joplin stake reached out to the Salt Lake Temple in hopes of donating to local non-profits.

Dennis Carrier, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Stake of Joplin High Councilman, said, “I recommended that to our stake presidency. They approved it. I contacted the point of contact in Salt Lake and they decided to ship us some of the bounty that they have.”

And so Dennis knew he wanted to donate food to Crosslines and Children’s Haven in Joplin.

As the result of his efforts, an entire semi truck of food was split between the two organizations.

“The original truckload was 27 pallets, which is a little over 41,000 pounds and we transferred about one real good pallet here, which was 37 cases of mixed items.”

Children’s Haven provides Four State children a temporary home, while their family might be facing a crisis.

And with having 24 kids in house at one time, the costs and meals add up.

“We served over 500 children last year alone and provided over 26,000 meals and snacks to them, so really to have the support of the church to be here to provide the food really has been a huge blessing to us,” said Theis.

And without the community’s help, Stephanie says they wouldn’t be able to help local children in need.

“Really the community has been a great supporter of us from 12 year olds having birthday parties and collecting items for us to churches who want to step up and support us and so it’s just a great way to start the new year.”