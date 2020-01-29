Church leader makes visit to Joplin Catholic Schools

JOPLIN, Mo. — The spiritual leader of the Catholic Church in Southern Missouri makes a stop in Joplin.

The Most Reverend Edward Rice, Bishop Of The Springfield-Cape Girardeau Diocese said mass this afternoon at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Joplin.

He’s visiting schools across the diocese as part of the annual Catholic Schools Week.

He says it’s important not only for students in the JACS system to be on a faith journey, but for teachers to do the same.

The Most Reverend Edward Rice, Bishop, Springfield-Cape Girardeau Diocese, said, “They have to be on a journey of faith so they can pass on their faith to our students in the class room, regardless of what class they’re teaching, it’s not just about religion class, it should be embed in all of our classes, our faith.”

One of those teachers, Amanda Walker, received an award for excellence in the classroom.

Catholic education predates public education in Joplin.