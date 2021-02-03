Church Kids Participate in Missions Month

JOPLIN, Mo. — A local church is giving back to those in need.

“It feels good because you get to learn about Jesus and God,” says second grader Axton Schweitzer.

AWANAS Club at Forest Park Joplin is kicking off missions month. Throughout February they’re collecting food for the Mission Joplin Pantry and accepting donations to spread the Word of Jesus overseas. Any money donated will got to Africa, so children there can attend their AWANA clubs.

“They have AWANA in Africa, but a lot of times there’s not the funds or the materials to have AWANA. So each ten dollars that is given will help the children attend AWANA in Africa,” says AWANA Ministry Director Sheri Sawdley.

Last year the church paid for 240 kids to attend AWANA clubs in Africa. Forest Park Joplin has speakers who have been on missions talk to the children.

“It teaches them that everyone is on mission. They can be on mission as a child. That they can help by bringing food for people that need food or they can even help their neighbor in their yard with yardwork or making them a picture. But even at their young age they can be on mission for God,” Swadley says.

Kids in the AWANA clubs say they enjoy giving back to those in need.

“It feels good because there’s a bunch of people who don’t have homes and don’t have good,” Schweitzer says. “It has taught me to believe in Jesus and God.”

To donate to missions months, click here.