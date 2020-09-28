Church in Pittsburg celebrating 100 years

PITTSBURG, Kan. — A Southeast Kansas congregation is celebrating 100 years this weekend.

First Church of the Nazarene in Pittsburg started out as a tent church in 1920 with 346 different professions of faith.

The church has blossomed over the years, being a staple in the Pittsburg community.

A timeline of the church was posted around the sanctuary and old photo albums were out showing memories with church members.

Kyle Rogers, Lead Pastor, Church Of The Nazarene, says, “The average life span of any church, regardless of denomination is 70 years. And so we’ve beat that by 30, and we believe we’re coming into our best day so it’s kind of a big weekend for us.”

The celebration was going to conclude this evening in Lincoln Park, however due to the rain they had to postpone.

Church of the Nazarene will wrap up their centennial celebration next Sunday at Lincoln Park at 5 P.M.