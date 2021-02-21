Church in Neosho helping a family adopt from Manilla

NEOSHO, Mo. — A church in Neosho is lending a helping hand to a family who is adopting three girls from an orphanage in Manilla.

Sunday afternoon Gospel Lighthouse Church in Newton County presented Aaron and Stephanie Jones a check to help them complete the adoption.

The church and community raised $8,000 to help the family with travel expenses to bring the three sisters to Neosho.

The Jones family of ten will soon be expanding into a family of thirteen.

Stephanie Jones, adopting 3 girls from Manilla, says, “We know that God is gracious and faithful and he’s got us and it will be good and we are excited about it and we are excited to watch these girls and see what the future holds and what he’s going to do in their lives.”

Candace Cauble, Youth Leader, says, “It’s always a blessing being able to help somebody and then having everyone come together and support the cause just shows the community and togetherness.”

The church raised money for the family through their annual Valentine’s Day dinner, auction, and dessert sales.

The Jones Family is waiting for travel approval so they can pick up the three girls.