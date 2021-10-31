Church hosts annual fall festival

WEBB CITY, Mo. — A local church is providing a safe place for kids to trick-or-treat.

Sunday was Webb City Church of the Nazarene’s eighth annual fall festival.

Members of the church lined up in the parking lot and were giving out candy from their decorated trunks.

“They seem to have had a lot of fun knowing that this is a place thats not only safe, but Jesus is lifted high and they can get some free goodies. And be around friendly faces and just know its a place they can feel loved,” said Alison Johnson, Children’s Pastor.

They had yard games, hot chocolate and free hay rides from the church to King Jack Park.