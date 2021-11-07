Church hosts 72nd annual Thanksgiving dinner

WEBB CITY, Mo. — A local church is celebrating Thanksgiving early.

This weekend the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Webb City hosted its 72nd annual Thanksgiving dinner.

Over the past two days the church served more than 1,900 to go meals.

The meals are a fundraiser for the churches food bank, Christmas baskets and general operations.

“We started a long time ago with two turkeys and a couple of ladies in the church thought it would be nice to get together and have a social event. Over the years it has just blossomed with the help of parish members, a lot of kids, a lot of adults. And then the support of the community who comes and buys dinners every year,” said Will Roderique, Co-Chair of the Thanksgiving dinner.

The church also held a silent auction and raffle with items donated by local businesses and organizations.