Church Holds Blood Drive to give back to the community

JOPLIN, Mo. — A local church is lending a helping hand to those in need.

This afternoon St. Paul’s United Methodist Church held a blood drive with the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks.

The blood donation center supports more than 41 local hospitals and is in need of donors. One donation can save up to three lives. St Paul’s decided to hold the drive to give back to the community.

“Our mission is to lead people to an active faith in Jesus and we believe an active faith looks like love God and love people. What better way to love people than give the gift of blood, give the gift of life they say, we know blood supplies are low and so anything we can do to help out,” says Pastor Aaron Brown.

St. Paul’s United Methodist Church plans to hold more drives in the future. If you missed today’s blood drive you can go to Community Blood Center of the Ozarks at the mall.