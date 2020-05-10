Church community helps feed the community during COVID-19 pandemic

WEBB CITY, Mo. — A local church community is taking matters into their own hands to feed the community during the pandemic.

Church of the Nazarene in Webb City held a food give away Saturday morning in their parking lot.

Visitors received a bag of food containing bread, meat, juice, veggies, and a small dessert.

Last week, the church was able to distribute a hundred bags of food, all thanks to donations from area organizations.

Nathan Haeck, Church of the Nazarene Pastor, says, “We’ve prayed that we would be the light house on this corner here in our city and so here, Tenth and Oronogo, we pray that we’d be the lighthouse for the entire community, and so this is just being a part of that.”

The Webb City Church of the Nazarene plans to continue the food giveaway for the next couple weeks.

