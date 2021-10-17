Church celebrates 100 years in Webb City

WEBB CITY, Mo. — A local church is celebrating a milestone anniversary.

Webb City Church of the Nazarene is celebrating 100 years of serving others.

Sunday afternoon the church held a luncheon for its congregation.

The lead pastor says serving the community is important.

They give out free bread every week and donate to local food pantries.

“Jesus Christ is the most important person in our lives. It’s who we celebrate. Without Him we wouldn’t be here today. We just want to earn a right to share his message with as many people as possible. There’s no law against love,” said Chad Johnson, Webb City Church of the Nazarene’s Lead Pastor.

The church will be giving away free turkeys for Thanksgiving on November 21.

