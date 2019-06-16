Kids and teens grab a hose and bucket to raise money for a trip to a National Talent Expo.

Christpoint Church’s youth ministry in Galena held a car wash fundraiser today.

Many of the kids involved in youth ministry are musically talented and placed first at a regional talent expo held earlier this year.

And that’s why kids are washing as many cars as they can, so they can head to the expo in Dallas at the end of this month.

“We can raise a little bit of money. We do a lot of outreaches and fundraisers in the community kind of away from the church, so we like to get the students involved as much as possible.” says Ron Storey, Youth Pastor

Storey adds the youth ministry group has raised most of the money for the trip, but the kids are grateful for the donations they received today.

