Christopher Montz takes plea deal in road rage shooting

JOPLIN, Mo. – A Neosho man takes a plea deal in the road rage killing of a man on the side of the interstate over a year ago.

Christopher Montz, 23, took a plea deal for one count of Felony Voluntary Manslaughter. Montz will serve 15 years in prison.

Montz shot and killed David Reynolds, 27, on the side of Interstate 249 last June. Reynolds was headed home after a day at the creek with his two young daughters and another passenger. He’d pulled over to let Montz pass him. The pair got out of their cars and that’s when Montz shot Reynolds.

We spoke to David’s Father, David Reynolds Senior.

“I’m in shock and very disappointed with the justice served on this case.” David Reynolds Sr., David’s Father



