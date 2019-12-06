Christmas trees may flare up allergies

JOPLIN, Mo — The holiday season is usually one that brings happiness and good times for all, that is unless you’re allergic to dust or mold spores that could be lurking on your decorations.

How can people eliminate these Christmas allergies?

Austin and Jessica, it all starts with packing your decorations in plastic containers and having the right over-the-counter medication to survive the holidays.

Dr. Nathan Box, Freeman Ear, Nose, and Throat Allergist, said “As I was getting everything out of the basement, the Christmas decorations, including the couple Christmas trees, and all the dusty old ornaments and everything, I started having significant sneezing, nasal congestion.”

The holiday season is all about putting up Christmas decorations with loved ones.

But those families who take the traditional route and cut down their own Christmas trees can be at risk for allergies.

“Christmas trees are a type of Evergreen and people can be allergic to them, just like they can be allergic to say Hickory, Oak, Elm, you know it’s the same kind of symptoms that they can have, as far as, sneezing, nasal congestion, itchy, watery eyes, runny nose, those kind of things. It can even lead to cough and post nasal drainage.”

Artificial Christmas trees and decorations can also post a hazard for those who are sensitive to allergies.

Dust mites can live on decorations and the boxes they are stored in.

Over the counter medicines can help reduce irritation, so you can still deck the halls.

“One is avoidance, but hey it’s hard to avoid getting the Christmas decorations out of the basement or attic alright. Well, it’s rinsing out your nose with nasal saline rinses. That’s a fantastic way to get the dust mites you know out of your nose, out of your sinus cavities.”

After the Christmas season is over and decorations are taken down, certain containers can help eliminate dust build up on decorations.

When storing those items, keep them in an attic or a place that is well ventilated to reduce the chance of mold.

“Walmart, you know Lowe’s, they all have those nice plastic containers. Those are the best things to go ahead and try to prevent the dust from recollecting on the ornaments or the decorations.”

Although potpourri, sprays, and scented candles are not allergens, they are still irritants and can cause problems for people.

If you know that dust is a problem for you, Dr. Box recommends taking Zyrtec or Claritin.

Use these on days you know you’ll be interacting with dust.