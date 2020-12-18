Christmas photos to help area student chamber of commerce

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — There will be a chance to capture your Christmas this coming weekend.

The McDonald County Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a mini photo session with Santa. Each session will be 15 minutes for $50. All proceeds will go to the McDonald County Student Chamber of Commerce. People will be able to choose a Christmas card package or have a framed photo.

Days will be December 18th from 5 p.m. To 7 p.m. December 19th from 10 a.m. To 1 p.m. And December 20th from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at 508 Harmon Street.