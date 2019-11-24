Christmas parades in the Ozarks

Mo. (KOLR) — Thanksgiving may be next week but Christmas season is already in full swing.

If you’re looking for something to do this weekend to get in a jolly mood then listen up.

Two area parades will be happening this Saturday.

In Republic, the Kiwanis Club will host its all American Christmas parade.

It’ll start at 10 a.m. and goes down Main Street.

Floats, bands and an appearance by Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Over in Ozark, the city will host its 55th Annual Christmas Parade.

Festivities begin at 4 p.m. and include pictures with Santa for the kiddos.

The parade is set to begin at 5:30 p.m. and go through the downtown area.