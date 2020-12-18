Christmas lights see spike in popularity

JOPLIN, Mo. — Christmas lights have been flying off the shelves of local stores–more so than in years past.

Christmas lights have always been something most people look forward to during the holiday season — but this year with people being cooped up inside the anticipation has been bigger than usual.

Harlod Berger – Pearl Brothers Owner, said, “We have sold a few more lights this year. Our inventory now is quite a little bit depleted from what it normally is.”

While milk and cookies make Santa happy, it’s the lights that bring joy to others.

Teri Posey – Nevada Missouri Resident, said, “We’ve spent so much time indoors, and you just want a little bit more joy this year. So, a few little more flashy things and lights, I don’t know it helps.”

Posey isn’t the only one that feels this way. Hope Springs Therapist Joellenne Lowe says the lights are a big factor to what makes people happy during the frigid winters.

Joelleen Lowe – Hope Springs Therapist, said, “There’s some science that says the colors actually have an impact on our mood.”

The different shades of colors help produce dopamine. A chemical in your brain that plays a role in how you feel.

“Warm colors tend to be kind of calming, like the reds and yellows, probably gold would go in there. You know if you walk into a room and it’s white versus if it was like a gold tone all over the walls it might impact on how you feel.”

These changes in affection is one of the main reasons why Posey loves Christmas.

“It’s just uplifting, it just, you know you’re in a festive mood and that always makes you feel good, that’s why we like them,” said Posey.