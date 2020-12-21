Christmas lights on display in Asbury

ASBURY, Mo. –A small city in Missouri is getting in the holiday spirit this Christmas.

The Asbury Fire Department has been building displays and putting up Christmas lights on Main Street for several years.

The fire department starts designing and planning the lights after Labor Day

Organizers say the lights attract people from surrounding areas.

Joe Lair, Assistant Fire Chief, says, “We got a lot of positive feedback from the community. We’ve even got a lot of people that we see drive by here that probably wouldn’t normally come by, but we’ve had a lot of people stop and take pictures too.”

The lights turn on at dusk every night.

You have until after the first of the year to see the lights in Asbury.