Christmas is one of the most common days for candle caused fires

COLUMBUS, Ks. — Local fire departments are asking families to stay safe on Christmas day.



According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Christmas day is one of the top three days for home candle fires.



Columbus fire chief Steven Burton says this is most likely due to the increased movement many homes see during the holidays from family, friends and even pets.



To help avoid a potential fire, it’s best to keep the area around the candles clear and away from potential hazards like curtains, clothes or trees.



“A real Christmas tree, once it dries out, if any heat source gets near it and it ignites, it will be very dangerous very fast, so never put your candles anywhere near your Christmas trees, artificial or real,” says Steven Burton, Columbus Fire Chief.



FEMA Says New Years Eve and New Years Day are also dangerous days for a home candle fire.