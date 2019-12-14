Christmas For Kids gets large donation

JOPLIN, Mo. — A local business partners with its fire department to benefit kids in need of a Christmas present this year.

Alorica and the Joplin Fire Department joined forces for the annual Christmas For Kids Campaign.

The business donated toys, clothes, and wrapping supplies for the fire department to give to others in the community.

More than 750 items were donated.

Adam Grimes, Cpt. Joplin Fire Department, said, “When the community comes together everybody wins. We’re trying to help the kids in this community have a great Christmas and organizations like Alorica are really stepping up to the plate to make sure these kids have a great Christmas.”

Grimes says the fire department was received more donations this year compared to year’s past.