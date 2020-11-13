Christmas For Kids begins toy drive

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — Christmas For Kids is starting up their toy drive for this year, but it looks a little different.

Some schools are not allowing big gatherings. And the major retailers they normally use don’t want a large crowd either. So they will be having toy boxes in selective areas. The drive helped 470 people last year and 1,062 head start kids in Newton County.

2020 applications are available with Newton and McDonald County School Counselors and Fire Departments.

Donations can be dropped off at Extreme Sports Scuba in Joplin and at Newton an McDonald County Fire Departments. Applications will be accepted until December 10th.