Christmas Eve cookout helps feed those in need

JOPLIN, Mo. — The slogan of one Joplin business is — “Where we make life better”.

That business is the “Our Place Food Truck” — and an area near 7th Street and Minnesota Avenue in Joplin is where that slogan played out on Friday.

Workers grilled hamburgers for anyone who wanted one.

They wanted to make sure people — who may not have access to a proper meal this holiday weekend — got something to eat.

“I just think it’s the most important thing is feed one another. That’s something we can do and that we need to get back to. We need to get back to good relationships — revolving around food,” said Jon Thomas Buck, of Our Place Food Truck.

Buck said close to $800 was donated for today’s event. Their goal was to feed around 300 people.