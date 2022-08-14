JOPLIN, Mo. — A local ministry has found a new home in Joplin.



Christian Church of North Heights held its grand opening Sunday.



It’s an extension of the Christian Church of Carl Junction, which had been seeing its congregation grow.



They were looking for what the next step would be when Neighborhood Life House then reached out to them.



The non-profit wanted to bring a church to the neighborhood after the previous one had stopped operations almost 15 years ago.



Eric Wasson, Christian Church of North Heights Campus Pastor, said, “Neighborhood Life House and their board were wanting to have a church open in their area because they had several families who were like ‘Man, we would love to have a church that’s within walking distance because of most families only have one car and so it makes it hard for them to go anywhere other than walking distance at times and so during that time we happened to have someone who was involved both over here and at our church and we got connected and here we are.”



Service happens every week at 10:30 in the morning on Sundays.



More information about Christian Church of North Heights can be found through this link.