Children’s Haven working to help children amidst coronavirus

JOPLIN, Mo. — Children’s Haven of Southwest Missouri is currently taking care of twenty children between the ages of two and sixteen years old.

Stephanie Theis, Children’s Haven, said, “We are really just trying to be a calm space for those kids who need us most.”

Children’s Haven of Soutwest Missouri is no stranger to helping kids in time of crisis.

“We are trying to really be empathetic with their needs and help them understand what’s going on as far as we understand it.”

Simultaneously, staff members are answering questions about the coronavirus.

“They’re asking why their parents are scared. They’re asking why they can’t go places. They’re asking why they are not going back to school.”

Will’s Place in Joplin provides behavioral health services to children.

Counselors say its best to be realistic and honest about what covid-19 is.

Aubrey Doss, Will’s Place, said, “Kids have questions but most kids don’t have a lot of questions they just want to know a general understanding of what’s happening.”

Each child’s response to stressful events are unique and varied.

To explain change, experts encourage parents to do an activity that ties to a current situation.

“Anytime you can do activities, that’s how they learn best through play and activity.”

Children’s Haven employees are providing a safe physical and emotional environment as well as stopping the spread of germs by hand-washing and social distancing.

“It is hard to get kids to not pick each other up and hug each other those types of things but trying to get them to set some personal boundaries and using those as teachable moments,” Theis.

As children adjust to a new sense of normal, emotional and behavioral changes are expected.

“If they were really active and now they are not, just be on the lookout for like really big behavior changes that are different,” said Doss.

Experts say to ask questions and have a conversation.

“I often say I noticed you’re really quiet today, what is going on? and that’s how you start the conversation.”

We’ll make it through and continue to provide some safety security for them,” said Theis.