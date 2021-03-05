Children’s Haven of SWMO victim of vandalism

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — A child’s smile and happiness is enough to brighten up anyone’s day.

One local organization is putting together a fundraiser to make sure that happens after vandals cut a hole in their fence; They need the help more than ever.

Children’s Haven of Southwest Missouri is raising money to upgrade its fence and play ground. The additions will include a water feature, bike riding trail, volleyball set, and an upgraded basketball set up. The current chain fence will also be replaced with a privacy fence. And with the current fence being recently cut into, they need a new one as soon as possible.

Stephanie Theis – Children’s Haven Executive Director, said, “The communities always been so good to us, and they just say when you have a need let us know. We’re here to say we have a need with the playground campaign. Our need is greater than ever today after this.”

She’s hoping to have the playground and fence built in the next two months.