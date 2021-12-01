Children’s Haven of Southwest Missouri in need of Christmas wish list donations

JOPLIN, Mo. — “Children’s Haven of Southwest Missouri” needs help checking off some items from its Christmas wish list.

Some of the items — Legos, other toys, hoodies in teen and adult sizes, scented lotions, headphones and gift cards. The nonprofit offers temporary housing for kids when families are going through a difficult time.

It’s usually packed during Christmas. The items will be wrapped and given to the kids on Christmas morning.

“I think Christmas makes kids feel special and know how loved they are by the community and families in the area…and so it’s a great way to support area kids who are staying with us during a stressful time in their life,” said Stephanie Theis, Children’s Haven Executive Director.

Donations can be dropped off at the facility on South Picher Avenue.