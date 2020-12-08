Children’s Haven announces Christmas wish-list

FOUR STATE AREA — A local children’s shelter is providing more opportunities to make sure their kids have gifts for Christmas.

Children’s Haven has announced their Christmas wish list for their kids this year, and are providing covid-19 friendly options. On top of accepting in person donations, Children’s Haven has set up an amazon wish list. This will allow people to buy and deliver items directly to the shelter itself avoiding potentially dangerous crowds.

Stephanie Theis, Executive Director, said, “Utilizing the Amazon Wishlist benefits us in two ways, you can sign up on Amazon Smile and that gives us a percentage back as well, but then those gifts can be delivered straight to the house and people don’t have to get out, and have any safety risks or concerns.”

Children’s haven will be accepting wish-list gifts up until Christmas day. If you’d like to donate, follow the link below.

https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/1QYS5Q9KLWMCB?ref_=wl_share&fbclid=IwAR0wutee1KC7Q2PlM5-WZhjHw1lHYnGOHvZDUjUPJRdkuc8GPRiPKiwxCV4