Children’s Center to hold virtual auction

JOPLIN, Mo. –A local non-profit is holding a virtual auction in lieu of its annual gala.

The Children’s Center in Joplin is hosting its first-ever virtual auction – and it officially kicks-off in a matter of hours.

The bidding begins at 2 a.m. Thursday morning and runs through the weekend. Development coordinator, Lori Jones says there are items for just about everyone in the family – and the decision to go virtual, was really the smart thing to do.

Lori Jones, Development Coordinator, Children’s Center of Southwest Missouri, said, “We really just felt putting public safety at the forefront was a great decision, so this is our first ever virtual online auction, and hopefully we’ll be back in person for our 25th gala.”

The bidding closes Sunday night at 9.