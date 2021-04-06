Children’s Center receives donation

WEBB CITY, Mo. — The Children’s Center of Southwest Missouri received a thoughtful donation Tuesday.

Kelly Probert is a Webb City-based insurance agent. And Tuesday, she donated $500. The money came from one of the companies she represents, because she made the necessary amount of sales.

Kelly Probert, Kelly Probert Insurance Agency, said, “I donated it to the Children’s Center because they love kids, and I love kids and I know that kids need all the help they can get these days.”

Probert says she hopes to donate even more money next year.