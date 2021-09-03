Children’s Center receives accreditation for five more years

JOPLIN, Mo. — Good news for the local organization that provides a safe, child-focussed setting for the investigation and treatment of child abuse.

The Children’s Center has received accreditation for the next five years from The National Children’s Alliance.

It’s for all of its locations — Joplin, Nevada, Butler and Monett.

“It just ensures that we’re following the national standards that have been set of how to be a good advocate for children of child abuse and so it’s very important for us that we follow those national standards and make sure the kids in our area are getting the best that they can get,” said Matt Stewart, Ex. Dir., Children’s Center of Southwest Missouri.

The center first received accreditation in 1999 — and has received it every five-years since.