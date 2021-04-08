Children’s Center of SWMO changes leadership

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — The Children’s Center of Southwest Missouri has a new leader.

One who’s no stranger to leading. Former Joplin Police Chief Matt Stewart has been named the organization’s next executive director. He’ll start on May 3rd – and will spend the first month training with current Executive Director Vickie Dudley, who’s retiring.

Stewart is also no stranger to this organization. He currently serves on its Board of Directors.

Matt Stewart, New Executive Director, Children’s Center of Southwest Missouri, said, “I’ve always had a heart and a passion for kids and for making sure that kids who are abused are stood up for and their voice is heard and so this is just a great opportunity to be able to continue in that role and hopefully serve that need for our community to help those kids.”

Stewart will become the second former Joplin Police Officer to lead the organization. The first was Greg Dagnan. Vickie Dudley has been its Executive Director since 2014.