Two Joplin agencies receives $25k to support children and women’s health during the pandemic

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Community Foundation of the Ozarks awarded more than $25,000 to two Joplin agencies, one of them being the Children’s Center of Southwest Missouri.

The Children’s Center of Southwest Missouri was awarded $14,880 to help and support children in crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Children’s Center Executive Director Vickie Dudley said the funds will be used to support the center’s medical program, which provides services such as forensic exams for children who may be victims of abuse.

“When all this hit, we were at risk of losing our medical program, which meant the forensic exams would not happen. Managing that program long term is going to be a tremendous challenge.” Vickie Dudley, Children’s Center Executive Director

The Community Clinic of Southwest Missouri was also awarded $10,200 for a women’s health initiative. According to Stephanie Brady, executive director of the Community Clinic, the funds will support its women’s health screening for diseases like cervical and breast cancer. It will also help be used for protective equipment for both patients and staff.

Both agencies were two of 16 Coover Regional Grants totaling $250,000, which were presented via Zoom on Thursday, April 16th, 2020. To learn about other organizations who were awarded grant money, click HERE!

The grants are made possible through the generosity of the late Julia Dorothy Coover, who worked for Commerce Bank for 30 years. She established the Louis L. and Julia Dorothy Coover Charitable Foundation in 1992 to honor her husband’s memory.

Since then, the Coover Charitable Foundation has awarded about $5.95 million in grants to nonprofit agencies and rural schools across the Ozarks.