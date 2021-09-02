Children’s Center in need of donations

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Children’s Center is looking for help to make kids feel at home during a traumatic time in their lives.

The organization, of course, serves sexually abused and-or physically abused children — and is running low on a number of supplies at its locations in Joplin, Butler, Nevada and Monett.

“And an easy way to build trust is to give them something so whether it’s a comfort item like a blanket or something like that, we just always want to do that for the kids, so right now, we actually are really low on coloring books and crayons, and people think of that for the younger kids, but we could also use journals and pens and markers for the older kids as well,” said Lori Jones, Children’s Center of Southwest Missouri.

Donations can be dropped off at all Children’s Center locations during regular business hours — 8 AM to 5 PM Monday through Friday.