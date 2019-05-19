Children with disabilities given chance to showcase baseball skills

Children with disabilities were given a chance to show their skills on the baseball field.

Children with disabilites were given a chance to show their skills on the baseball field.

Miracle League of Joplin games are held for six saturdays in the spring with about 72 children playing baseball this year.

Adults also have their own league with about 45 people.

Buddies came out representing Joplin Chamber of Commerce young professional network to help the children run bases, play catch, and stay engaged in the game.

For parents, they are fortunate their kids get this unique opportunity.

Kim ferguson, Children Particpate in Miracle League of Joplin, “It touches my heart that they even built this facility for the kids with special needs. I’ve always wanted to get them involved with sports but I know some parents are very competitive. I always felt like if I put my kids on one of those teams that they would be looked down upon.”

Cameo Harrington, Miracle League Of Joplin, “Most of these kids have watched their siblings get to play baseball, and soccer and all types of sports. They really haven’t had those same opportunities

Miracle League of Joplin is always looking for buddies to work with the kids.

For more information on how you can do this, head to http://cca.joplincc.com/EvtListing.aspx?dbid2=MOJop&evtid=621997&class=E