Children's Christmas Bird Count

Joplin, Mo - Families head to Walter Woods Conservation to teach a love for nature to their children.

Wildcat Glades and the Missouri Department of Conservation hosted the Annual Christmas Bird Count event today in Joplin.

Children and parents learned how to count birds, the importance of birds, and how to monitor them.

By the end of the day, trained spotters and participants saw between thirty to sixty different types of bird species.

"Well you know conservation, they are our next generation. So in order for them to take care of those resources, you know. It's up to us to instill that. And that's one of the great things, giving back and making sure the next generation appreciates these beautiful that Missouri and the Midwest has to offer." says Kevin Badgley, MDC Community Outreach Specialist

Badgley hopes all kids will learn to love nature and take away that bird spotting can be done anywhere, anytime.

