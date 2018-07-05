Children's Center receives $10,000 check

JOPLIN, Mo. - The money is given to the center by Arvest Bank's Arvest Foundation.

The foundation helps with local organizations that are working to better the community.

Joplin's Children's Center is hoping to use the money for new facility expenses and counseling services.

Executive Director of Children's Center Vickie Dudley says, "Children's Center relies on about a third of our budget from community donations, so this will certainly help us with operating expenses for the year."



Arvest Bank Amy Howe says, "You know, Arvest Bank has always been committed to the communities in which we serve, so to be able to have the actual foundation behind us to provide grants to these foundations is super important to us."

The Children's Center services are provided at no cost to families needing help.