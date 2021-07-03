FRONTENAC, Kan. — Children in Frontenac were able to bring back a tradition Saturday.

Saturday morning kicked off the third annual Frontenac Kids – Independence Day Parade.

Children from across the community gathered together and rode their bikes in front of area nursing homes.

This included both the Medica-Lodges in Frontenac and Oakview Estates.

The tradition was started back in 2018 as a way to bring the holiday weekend celebration to the community and cheer up nursing home residents.

Molly & Ryan Bloom, Frontenac Kids – Independence Day Parade, says, “We thought ‘let’s try to get our own little community involved,’ so we started this parade, threw the idea around with some of my close girlfriends who also have kids our age and they said ‘yeah let’s do it.'”

David Fornelli, Frontenac Mayor, says, “Everybody’s got grandmas and grandpas so this is like their way of putting a smile on the older generation’s face, they don’t get to see kids everyday, especially in the last year.”

The parade ended back at the Medica-Lodges, where parade-goers enjoyed a photo booth, popsicles and temporary tattoos.