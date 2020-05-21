Children Found Inside Coffeyville Man’s Van After High Speed Pursuit

COFFEYVILLE, Kans. — A Coffeyville man is in Montogmery County Jail and facing multiple charges after leading south east Kansas authorities on a high speed chase.

Wednesday afternoon, deputies were notified of a pursuit that was taking place in Coffeyville with a subject who had fired shots at a law enforcement officer.

This pursuit left the city limits of Coffeyville and into Montgomery County. It was here that Deputies picked up the pursuit at Highway 160 and county road 4900. During which, the maroon minivan committed multiple traffic infractions and even reached speeds of up to 90 MPH.

The chase proceeded through Wilson and Labette counties where spike strips were deployed bring the pursuit to an end near Cherokee, Kansas in Labette County.

Brice Bethel

The driver of the van has since been identified as 27-year-old Brice Bethel of Coffeyville. It was also discovered that Bethel had two children in the vehicle during the chase.

Several firearms were recovered from this incident. Bethel was brought back to Montgomery County Jail for for Coffeyville PD and booked on the following charges:

Aggravated Assault of LEO; us of a deadly weapon

Stalking after being served a protection order

Criminal Possession of a weapon by a felon

Criminal discharge of a firearm

Flee or attempt to elude LEO by engaging in reckless driving

Aggravated endangering a child

Driving while suspended

Improper turn or approach

Traffic control signal

Failure to yield/stop at stop or yield sign

Speeding

Improper driving on laned roadway

Improper stop or turn

Sheriff Wade commended everyone on a job well done saying, “No one was hurt in this incident. Everyone went home safe to their families and those children in that car are safe and that is what matters.”