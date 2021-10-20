Child tax credit payments from as early as September affected by technical glitch

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — If you are wondering why your advance child tax credit payment was smaller in October, a technical glitch, first reported in September, could be to blame.

You can expect the glitch to impact your November and December payments as well — according to the IRS. The technical issue also caused some child tax credit recipients not to receive their payment on the scheduled payment date.

The glitch occurred when taxpayers, who recently updated their bank account or address in the IRS Child Tax Credit Portal, did not correct the information for both parents. This caused payments to be split in two — between the old account and the new account.

When the payments were split, it caused a reduction in the amount paid per child. Remaining payments are set for November 15th and December 15th.