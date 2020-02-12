Child Support office makes temporary move

CARTHAGE, Mo. — If you’re looking for the Jasper County Child Support Office in Carthage – you won’t find it in the courthouse.

The office is moving across the street while renovations are underway in the historic building.

Workers will share space with the County Assessor in a storefront on the North side of the square.

They normally work out of the second floor of the courthouse, which will see a number of changes.

Jason Shelfer, Jasper County Child Support Division, said, “The corridor will be opened up as part of a historic preservation remodel – which they’ll remove some of the layers that have built up over time that weren’t original to the courthouse.”

Workers expect to complete the move out of the courthouse by the end of the week.

They hope the temporary relocation won’t last more than a year.