Child dies after falling into pool in Wyandotte

Uncategorized

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Around 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office and the Quapaw Nation EMS were dispatched to a home off South 684 Road in the Wyandotte.

A 2-year-old boy had fell in a pool and stopped breathing. The child’s grandmother and a neighbor attempted to resuscitate the child until EMS arrived.

First responders arrived on scene and transported the child to a hospital in Joplin. The child died at the hospital shortly after arrival.

Ottawa County Investigators have determined the incident to be an accident.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story