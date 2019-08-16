Child dies after falling into pool in Wyandotte

Around 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office and the Quapaw Nation EMS were dispatched to a home off South 684 Road in the Wyandotte.

A 2-year-old boy had fell in a pool and stopped breathing. The child’s grandmother and a neighbor attempted to resuscitate the child until EMS arrived.

First responders arrived on scene and transported the child to a hospital in Joplin. The child died at the hospital shortly after arrival.

Ottawa County Investigators have determined the incident to be an accident.