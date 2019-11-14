Child and 19-year-old woman killed in McDonald County crash

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — A child and a young woman are dead after a car crash in McDonald County.
It happened Wednesday evening just after 6 P.M. on US-71 in Pineville.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a car was heading north in the left lane of a divided highway. Another car, traveling south, tried to make a u-turn to go north and was hit by the other car.
A 6-year-old boy and 19-year-old Nimo Omer, both of Noel, were pronounced dead on the scene.
24-year-old Amun Omer, of Noel, was driving the car they were in and was moderately injured.
The driver of the second vehicle involved, 44-year-old Kelli Lovatt, of Goodman, was seriously injured.
Both Amun and Lovatt were taken to local hospitals.