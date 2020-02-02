Chiefs players share messages of positivity and faith heading into the Super Bowl

SPRINGFIELD, Mo (KOLR) – It’s been a long two weeks since the Kansas City Chiefs have last played football.

Since then, they’ve celebrated, traveled to Miami, and shared messages of positivity and even had positive stories about them shared. Below are some of those moments.

1. This Twitter thread went viral Friday afternoon about a good deed Patrick Mahomes and his girlfriend did at a pizza restaurant in Kansas City.

2. Tyrann Mathieu tweeted a positive message about one of his teammates studying up.

3. Picture of Patrick Mahomes praying before leaving for Miami goes viral.

Jon Purkey, pastor at Nexus Church in Lenexa, Kansas posted this photo saying, “The day before Mahomes left for Miami we stood in agreement together for protection, favor, and great exploits in Jesus name!!”

Kansas City Fox station, WDAF, reports that Mahomes isn’t shy when it comes to his faith. Mahomes told reporters this week in Miami that he was raised in the church. The QB said that he’s where he is now in his young career because of his faith.

4. Mitch Holthus getting emotional about the Chiefs being in the Super Bowl will make anyone cry tears of joy.

5. Finally, Frank Clark tweeted this message of positivity Saturday.

The Chiefs will face the 49ers Sunday evening at 5:30 p.m. on Fox.