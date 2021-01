JOPLIN, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs gear sells year round at area stores, but even more so now than usual.

AFC champion clothing is featured front and center at the entrance of the Academy Sports and Outdoors store on Range Line in Joplin. In addition to that, there’s plenty of Chiefs shirts, pullovers, hats, gloves and just about anything you can think of, that sports the Super Bowl 55 logo.

Store officials say more team gear is expected to come later this week.