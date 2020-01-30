Chiefs fans remember the team’s past trips to The Big Game

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — Many Chiefs fans weren’t even alive the last time their beloved team played in the Super Bowl.

But for fans of a certain age, they remember it like it was just yesterday.

This Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs will play in the big game for the third time in franchise history.

The Chiefs appearance in Super Bowl One against the Packers didn’t go so well, but just a few years later in Super Bowl Four, it was a different story.

Neosho resident Jim Otey is a lifelong Chiefs fan and native of the Kansas City area.

He says he remembers exactly who he was with and what they did the day of that game half a century ago, when the Chiefs beat the heavily favored Minnesota Vikings.

Jim Otey, Kansas City Chiefs Fan, said, “I remember after the game ended running out the door with my parents and brothers shooting off fireworks in celebration of the event.”

John Emrich, Football Fan, said, “The thing that I remember the most is Hank Stram calling some dag gone play and walking alone the sideline hitting his program or something in his hand and he was so proud of himself but obviously it worked, they won the game.”

John Hoffmann remembers the game as well as the stars who would shape his childhood.

John Hoffmann, Lifelong Chiefs Fan, said, “And you know Kansas City was just pretty dominant in that game, they’ve got you know six guys in the Hall of Fame off the defense, they had Otis Taylor, Len Dawson and Mike Garrett, they hads a pretty good offense as well.”

The Vikings were heavily favored to win that game.

And Hoffmann says he never expected it to be 50 years until the Chiefs got back the the super bowl.