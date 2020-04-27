Chiefs fans can pre-order Super Bowl Champions Red Friday flag for just $10

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — If you’re missing football, the Kansas City Chiefs have a surprise for you.

The team released a limited number of Super Bowl Champions Red Friday flags for pre-purchase.

Fans can buy the flags for $10. There is an additional cost for shipping.

All of the net proceeds will benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City, the Chiefs said.

The flags are approximately 20 inches by 30 inches.

“Pre-purchase the official 2020 Chiefs Red Friday flag now to have yours in hand by Red Friday,” Shop.Chiefs.com said.

According to the website, the flags are expected to ship not later than Tuesday, Sept. 1.

” Your Kansas City Chiefs pride will be at its peak with this piece, reminding everyone where your allegiance lies,” Shop.Chiefs.com said.

The online fan store suggests putting it up in your fan cave or game room.

Click or tap here to order yours.