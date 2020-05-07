Closings
Chiefs 2020-21 schedule announced. Here’s where you can buy tickets

Kansas City Chiefs nose tackle Derrick Nnadi (91) fires up the crowd against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two weeks following the kick-off of the NFL Draft, defending Super Bowl champs Kansas City Chiefs announced the team’s 2020-21 schedule in a live broadcast on Youtube.

Here’s what you need to know:

  • Season Ticket Members will have an online pre-sale beginning Friday at 11 am. The club will send members an email with instructions and more information.
  • Single-game and group tickets will go on sale Friday at noon. Purachse your tickets by visiting www.chiefs.com.
  • All fans are encouraged to purchase parking in advance. Parking is $40 per game or $330 for the home season when purchased in advance. Purchase your parking by visiting www.chiefs.com/parking.

Covid-19 Information

  • Arrowhead Stadium ticket office will not be available for walk-up sales
  • Ticket delivery will be mobile entry only
  • Refunds
    • If a game is canceled or is played under conditions that prohibits fans from attending, primary ticket and parking purchasers will receive a full refund for any impacted games, including any fees paid
    • Resale tickets purchased are subject to the refund policy of the company used for purchase
    • Season ticket holders will have the option for a refund or can credit the cost of their variably priced ticket(s) for any affected games

Regular Season Schedule

