Chiefs 2020-21 schedule announced. Here’s where you can buy tickets

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two weeks following the kick-off of the NFL Draft, defending Super Bowl champs Kansas City Chiefs announced the team’s 2020-21 schedule in a live broadcast on Youtube.
Here’s what you need to know:
- Season Ticket Members will have an online pre-sale beginning Friday at 11 am. The club will send members an email with instructions and more information.
- Single-game and group tickets will go on sale Friday at noon. Purachse your tickets by visiting www.chiefs.com.
- All fans are encouraged to purchase parking in advance. Parking is $40 per game or $330 for the home season when purchased in advance. Purchase your parking by visiting www.chiefs.com/parking.
Covid-19 Information
- Arrowhead Stadium ticket office will not be available for walk-up sales
- Ticket delivery will be mobile entry only
- Refunds
- If a game is canceled or is played under conditions that prohibits fans from attending, primary ticket and parking purchasers will receive a full refund for any impacted games, including any fees paid
- Resale tickets purchased are subject to the refund policy of the company used for purchase
- Season ticket holders will have the option for a refund or can credit the cost of their variably priced ticket(s) for any affected games
Regular Season Schedule