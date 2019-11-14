Chief Stewart to retire

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Police Chief says he’s ready to retire.

Matt Stewart has named January 3rd as his final day in charge of Joplin law enforcement.

That’s the date he reaches 20 years of service with the department.

Stewart has served as Police Chief since March of 2016 following the retirement of former chief Jason Burns.

“You now 20 years in law enforcement’s a long time – um i’d kind of like to stay somewhat related to it. Uh but i’m also open to doing something completely new, completely different,” said Stewart.

Stewart was assistant chief before his promotion to chief and has also served in a variety of other of other roles including swat, internal affairs, and investigations.