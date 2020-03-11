Chick-fil-A will start selling bottles of its signature sauce

(CNN Newsource) — Fans of Chick-fil-A will be happy to know its signature sauce may soon be easier to come by.

In April, bottles of Chick-fil-A sauce and Polynesian sauce will for sale in some Florida stores.

You will find it at Publix, Target, Walmart, and Winn-Dixie stores.

A 16-ounce bottle costs $3.49.

All proceeds will go to Chick-fil-A scholarship fund for employees.

For now, the pilot program is limited to Florida, but Chick-fil-A says it may one day roll the bottled sauces out nationally.