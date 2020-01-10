Chick-Fil-A donates nearly $5,000 to three local charities

JOPLIN, Mo. — Three local charities are raking in the dough after a successful cookie fundraiser.

The Joplin Chick-Fil-A location sold over 19,000, with 25 cents from each sale going to a local charity.

Guests could choose to donate to the Human Society, Big Brothers and Big Sisters Joplin, or Watered Gardens.

The restaurant was able to raise $4,906.25, which the charities split three ways.

Organizers say the fundraiser is a great way to see the money put into the community they serve.

Keesha Dorsey, Team Leader, Chick-Fil-A Joplin, said, “Being in a small town, small town doesn’t mean that we’re small people. It doesn’t mean that we don’t have big hearts and aren’t generous or people that work those 9 to 5 jobs and might not have a lot to give at the end of the day or at the end of the year just buying a cookie just makes a huge difference.

Tom Furrh-Executive Director, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Jasper and Newton Counties, said, “The community support for what we do in the area is huge and it’s really nice that we’ll be able to, the community, will be able to, support that child in getting a relationship that could last them lifelong.”

Dorsey and Furrh both agree it was amazing to see how all the money added up so quickly.

Just a small donation is going to make a substantial impact.